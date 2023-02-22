Novant Health Wilmington Marathon hits the road Feb. 24, 25

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 13th annual Novant Health Wilmington Marathon will hit the streets this weekend, and few people are happier about it than organizer Tom Clifford.

He joined Good Morning Carolina’s Donna Gregory to preview the weekend race.

“This year is our dream course,” Clifford said.

“We start at [Wrightsville Beach’s] Johnny Mercer’s Pier; everywhere people want to go, they want to start at the beach and see a sunrise!” he explained.

Even though the forecast calls for a chance of showers, organizers think thousands of runners will turn out to compete in the half- and full marathon, the 5K race and 1 mile “Glow Run” for kids.

Both the half and full marathon start at the Wrightsville Beach location.

“They run together to downtown, then the full splits off from the half, right at Walnut Street downtown, so it’s a good spot to watch,” he said.

The full marathon continues around Greenfield Lake, and all races finish at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

The 5K starts and ends at the riverfront pavilion as well and uses parts of the half-marathon course.

Organizers added a 1-mile “Glow Run” Friday as a free opportunity for kids to get involved in the marathon weekend.

“If you put on a one-mile run, you’re not going to be able to have all the bells and whistles that a marathon race can bring that has 3-4,000 people in it,” Clifford said. “So, the kids get to experience the expo, they get to experience downtown Wilmington and a big finish line feel, all the sponsors and everything at the end, it’s awesome!”.

There are a few spots left in the half and full marathon, and the 1-mile run. To register, visit here.

To find the race routes, click here.

Between 6:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., portions of roads including and surrounding Market Street and Eastwood Road/Causeway Drive will be closed to traffic. This will allow Novant Health Wilmington Marathon participants to safely get to the finish line.

The schedule is posted here.

The race includes a fund-raising aspect as well.

“Over the years, the race has raised over a half a million dollars,” Clifford said. “Each year we give about $30-$40,000 back to the community for volunteer groups that get involved in the race.”

“It’s kind of a sporadic thing, from high school bands to churches, so if you want to get involved in the race in the future, just contact us.