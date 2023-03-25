NWS hosts community SKYWARN Storm Spotter session

On Saturday, the National Weather Service of Wilmington held a SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training for members of the community to attend.

The session focused on informing people how and when to make weather reports to the National Weather Service, but only when it is safe. (-Marion Caldwell WWAY)

CURRY, NC (WWAY)– On Saturday, the National Weather Service of Wilmington held a SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training for members of the community to attend.

The session focused on informing people how and when to make weather reports to the National Weather Service, but only when it is safe.

Topics included on what a storm cloud looks like, how they form and progress into a tornado, how to report hail and its size, flooding safety, and how to keep yourself safe from severe weather.

Steve Pfaff, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says that a big part of what they do at the NWS relies heavily on reports from the outside.

“We’re headed right into severe weather season,” said Pfaff, “so it’s just so important for us to be engaging in the community so people can help us share the information. That’s where those partnerships are so important.”

WWAY’s Meteorologist Marion Caldwell was there to offer advice as well

The NWS holds these storm spotter trainings all throughout the year. If you are interested in attending the next one, you can click here.