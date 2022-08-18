Oak Island flying purple flag, warning of Jellyfish

(Photo: Town of Oak Island)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Beach Services Unit has announced they will be flying a purple flag for the remainder of today.

The group says the decision to fly the flag isn’t related to the surf conditions, but instead a high concentration of Jellyfish.

Officials have reported Jellyfish sightings and stings over the past several days.

They point out the beach areas are still safe to enjoy, but ocean swimming and in-water activity should be done with caution through tonight.