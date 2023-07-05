Oak Island rescue tube used to save four people caught in rip current

Four people were saved from a rip current Tuesday by a water rescue device (Photo: OIWR)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Four people caught in a rip current Tuesday afternoon were rescued using one of Oak Island’s water rescue tubes.

Crews say yellow flags were flying when two men became caught in a rip current.

The men later said it was everything they could to do survive and stay afloat. Two other men jumped into the water to rescue them, creating a mass rescue scenario with four potential victims in the ocean.

Another man raced into the water with a rescue tube to save the men caught around 150-feet off the beach. Crews say the tube was recently dedicated in memory of Toni Watts, who drowned last year on Oak Island.

All four men were safely returned to shore.

Medical care, and transport off the beach was professionally provided by the Oak Island Fire Department. Hospital transport of one young man, for non-fatal drowning, was performed by Brunswick County EMS paramedics.

Yellow flags are flying again on Wednesday.