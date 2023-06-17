Oak Island ‘Tan Man’ graces beaches for what could be final time

Alex Zelaya has walked the beach in Oak Island for years, but has been missing this year because of cancer diagnoses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Thursday night was about one of Oak Island’s most notable residents, Alexander Zelaya. Hundreds showed up for what could be their final hug, high-five, laugh, smile, or a combination of them.

Mr. Alex, also known as ‘Tan Man’, is well-known by residents and vacationers in the Oak Island community. Every day, he walks the sandy shores of the beach putting in 18 miles each day. Last year that equaled more than 5 million steps along the shoreline.

People who have met him while on vacation regularly reach out to him and see him each year as they visit the area. Every Friday night during the season, he could be found at the free Oak Island Concert series, Bands By the Beach, at Middleton Park, hanging out with his many friends.

But this year, people began to notice the Tan Man was missing. It wasn’t by choice.

Mr. Alex was absent due to stage four metastatic adeno-carcinoma cancer. Now he is receiving hospice care from Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, who helped facilitate this night for the community.

His one wish was to visit the beach again and attend a concert with his friends once again. His hospice care team members wanted to make sure he had this opportunity and have arranged to get him there this Friday to see Old Man Mafia Band.

If anybody would like to contribute funds to Mr. Alex’s care, here is the link to the Gofundme.

Below are some more of the nice things Oak Island community members wanted to share about the Tan Man: