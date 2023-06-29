Ocean City Jazz Festival this weekend in North Topsail Beach

The 3-day event features family activities, food trucks, beverages and all that great music under the big tent

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three nights of smooth and classic jazz on the NC coast. What could be better?

Add some all-day activities for families, and you have the makings of a great event for the 13th Ocean City Jazz Festival at North Topsail Beach, NC from June 30 through July 2.

According to the festival website, The Ocean City Jazz Festival hopes to raise a

n appreciation of jazz music, “foster economic growth, unite artists and attendees, and inspire a new generation culturally through the history of the Ocean City Beach Community.”

Ticket prices vary and are available each day on-site at 2649 Island Drive in N. Topsail, or get a $5 discount per day by clicking here .

Event organizer Kenneth Chestnut stopped by WWAY to give a preview to Good Morning Carolina co-anchor Donna Gregory

“It’s going to be bigger and better than ever this year,” Chestnut said. “In terms of size, we’re up to about 600 people a night under a pavilion tent.”

Chestnut explained that the festival has become a large-scale event over the years, with food trucks and beverage sales available, as well as visual artists on site.

Kickoff is 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 with Grammy-nominated saxophonist Marcus Anderson .

A full list of weekend events is available here.