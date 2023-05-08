Ocean Isle Beach records first sea turtle nest of 2023, second-earliest ever

The second-earliest sea turtle nest has been recorded in Ocean Isle Beach (Photo: Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Program)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sea turtle nesting season officially began on May 1st, and there’s already activity in Ocean Isle Beach.

Members of the Ocean Isle Sea Turtle Protection Program says they have their first nest of 2023.

This is the second-earliest verified nest ever, according to the group. The only earlier nest took place on May 6, 1995.

“This one could have been easily missed due to blown sand,” a member of the group said. “Great job by my teammates.”

This nest is sponsored by Jessica Lynn Berg “In Loving Memory of Susan Lynn Martin” and by Tammy Jewell “Precious Jewells” and Franki Senter “Franki’s Turtles.”