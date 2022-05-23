Orange St. ArtsFest returns to Wilmington for Memorial Day Weekend

For the first time since 2019, one of the signature kick-off events of summer in the Cape Fear will be back in full force

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 26th annual Orange Street ArtsFest is back, and bigger than ever in Wilmington, NC on Memorial Day weekend.

After making adjustments during the pandemic, organizers have revamped the festival and recruited more than 80 artists and craft designers.

Events run Saturday May 28 and Sunday May 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. inside the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center, 120 S. 2nd St., Wilmington, and on streets surrounding the center.

The fundraising event features oil and watercolor paintings, pottery, jewelry, metal arts, and paper creations.

“We are so happy to bring Orange Street ArtsFest back to start the summer season on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 2019”, said Susan Habas, Executive Director of Thalian Association Community Theatre. Proceeds will benefit the theatre’s youth programs.

The ArtsFest also includes live entertainment featuring El Jaye Johnson the “One-Man-Band”, acoustic singer and instrumentalist Susan Savia and Wilmington Symphony Orchestra Youth Artists.

On-site food vendors include Snowie of the Carolinas, Poor Piggys and Mommiez.

New this year, members of Wilmington’s Laney High School clay club will be holding the 2022 Spring Ceramics Show and Sale, with creations from about 50 students in grades 9-12.

The Children’s Museum of Wilmington will also provide family-friendly activities on site Saturday from noon- 4 p.m.

There is no admission charge to attend the ArtsFest, but donations are accepted and leashed pets are welcome.

The event will occur rain or shine.

Parking is available street side in the area, and in the municipal parking deck near the intersection of Market and Front Streets.