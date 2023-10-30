‘Own Your Own’ competition winner reveals plans for Burgaw restaurant

Colorado chef Karoline Schwartz stops by WWAY's Good Morning Carolina for an exclusive interview

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Savor the moment, even if it doesn’t seem real yet.

That’s the takeaway from Own Your Own restaurant competition winner Karoline Schwartz, the Colorado chef who beat out hundreds of hopefuls to win $1M to upfit and operate a new restaurant in Burgaw, NC.

She stopped by Good Morning Carolina for a conversation with cohost Donna Gregory.

Schwartz described the moments before her name was announced as winner following the last challenge in a ten-day competition: a three-course gourmet dinner the final two competitors prepared and served at the Burgaw Train Depot.

“I knew I was going to be happy with whatever happened, I was comfortable with either way it was going to go,” she said.

“I had done my best, I had cooked my food, and I was like, ‘If they don’t like it, then it’s not meant to be,'” she laughed.

The announcement capped a night of surprises for Schwartz, who also received a marriage proposal from her boyfriend during the competition.

She narrated the event as Good Morning Carolina shared the video with viewers.

“I haven’t seen this on camera yet,” she giggled.

“Looks like I’m getting engaged, and if we’re doing the sports play-by-play, it looks like she said yes,” Schwartz smiled.

She said she started thinking she had a real shot at victory, when judges announced the top six candidates about a week ago.

She said she and her fiancé will now start making plans for the cross-country move from Tabernash, Co to Burgaw, NC.

“Obviously opening a business takes time and planning and we’ll probably spend at least a year building it out, making sure we’ve got the right equipment, building out our team and our menu, and that’s going to take some time,” she explained.

“I’m looking forward to that process; that’s my favorite part,” she added.

To learn more about the Own Your Own restaurant competition, visit here .