Pender County Library hosts job fair aimed at teens & young adults

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of teens and young adults are one step closer to finding a rewarding career thanks to a job fair held Saturday afternoon.

The event took place at the Pender County Library in Burgaw, with representatives from a wide variety of jobs passing out fliers to potential future employees.

Librarian Shannon Kidney says this is the first summer job fair they’ve held but feels it’s important to help people look for their first jobs.

“A lot of times that’s a very overwhelming process,” Kidney said. “You get out of school like ‘Okay, what do I want to do next?’ We’re trying to help them with that.”

Shannon Kidney says many people who attended the job fair left with an interview lined up with a potential employer.