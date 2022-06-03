Teen & young adult job fair being held Saturday at the Pender County Library

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A Summer Job Fair is being held tomorrow from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Pender County Library in Burgaw for teens and young adults.

The recommended age for job-seekers is 15 to 25, but the library says participants of all ages are welcome.

Library computers will be available to fill out applications and apply for workers permits. Organizers say representatives from the Pender County NCWorks Career Center will also be available to help with any application or resume questions, and provide career services.

Available jobs include positions in customer service, sales, food service, manufacturing, healthcare and hospitality.