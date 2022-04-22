Pender EMS & Fire hires Danny Grafius to lead fire division

His long career has prepared him for all aspects of fire service – from water rescues to structure fires.

Pender EMS & Fire, Inc. hires Danny Grafius to lead fire division (Photo: Pender EMS & Fire, Inc.)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – Pender EMS & Fire Director Everett Baysden announced the recent hiring of Danny Grafius as the new Fire Division Chief.

Grafius retired from Wilmington Fire Department Aug. 31, 2021, after 31 years of service.

His last role was Battalion Operations Chief, a position that is responsible for the coordination of activities on their assigned shift, including managing fire suppression operations and emergency incidents.

“It would have been easy to stay retired,” said Grafius. “But I asked myself, ‘What do I have left to give and how can I help?’”

“Danny more than met our qualifications,” said Baysden. “He is experienced. He was exactly the kind of person we were looking for.”

Grafius is a graduate of Coastal Carolina Community College with an associate degree in Fire Protection Technology and a bachelor’s degree in Fire Protection from Columbia Southern University.

Grafius said several local firefighters reached out to him regarding the Fire Division Chief’s position at Pender EMS & Fire, Inc.

Grafius said his first order of business is to address recruiting, operations, and training.

He said his goal is to have the fire division fully staffed by the end of May.

“Hiring is a challenge,” said Baysden. “When people are running from a burning structure, our people are running into the fire. The job is rewarding but requires training.”

For information about opportunities at Pender EMS and Fire, Inc. call 910-259-0891.