People of various faiths gather for ‘Service of Thanksgiving’

A common theme that was shared was the need for people from various backgrounds and faiths to work together, and love one another, as a community.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of several area faith communities came together Thursday night for a ‘Service of Thanksgiving’ in Downtown Wilmington.

Clergy affiliated with Wilmington Faith Leaders United hosted the inclusive worship service at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church located on North 6th Street.

This is the fourth time that the Interfaith Thanksgiving Service has been held, and organizers hope that they can make it an annual event, moving the location to a new place of worship each year.

During the service, participants presented prayers in their own faith traditions for the group.

Jonathan Conrad, Senior Pastor of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, said he was thankful for the groups coming together for a common cause.

“We are here tonight to celebrate unity, and a chance for people from all over the community to come together, give thanks to God for this opportunity to work together, and for one another.”

Emily Losben-Ostrov, Rabbi of the Temple of Israel, was not only excited for the event, but also the bigger purpose of it.

“Our offering is going to the Northside Food (Cooperative) so we also know that our coming together is going to make a difference.”

The Northside Food Cooperative is a community-owned cooperative grocery store planned for a neighborhood north of Downtown Wilmington that has struggled with food insecurity for years.