Plastic Ocean Arts and Sci Fest for middle and high schoolers April 8 at UNCW

The Saturday event is indoors, and welcomes teens and tweens to learn about protecting marine life from plastic pollution

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Future marine scientists, engineers, artists and other interested teens and tweens have a special event scheduled just for them on the campus of UNCW mid-day April 8.

Plastic Ocean Arts and Sci Fest will feature several STEM-based environmental education stations to teach students about plastic pollution in area waterways.

The Education and Outreach Coordinator for Plastic Ocean Project, Dr. Samantha Athey, stopped by Good Morning Carolina to preview the event.

“They can expect to learn about this issue from a global level and here locally, and what local organizations like the plastic ocean project are doing to address the issue,” Athey said.

It’s a little bit of everything, including many hands-on stations.

“At one of the stations they can learn about entanglement, and how it affects our North Atlantic right whales, which migrate right off the coast of the Cape Fear,” Dr. Athey said.

“They’ll also get some hands-on with microscopes to look at micro-plastics, which are making their way into our food webs.”

Students will also learn how to get involved with area environmental organizations, see where and how to volunteer and get details about internships.

Students also will see art exhibits and explore how artists use their work to communicate about plastic pollution to a wider audience.

“They’ll get to know how local artists have become involved in this issue, because it’s not just about the scientist and the engineers,” Athey explained.

“This is our next generation of engineers and scientists and artists who are going to be studying and communicating this issue and ultimately solving this crisis,” Athey said. “So it’s really important to get them involved early and get them experience with the issue.”

The event is April 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the atrium of the UNCW Watson School of Education Building, 601 S. College in Wilmington, NC.

Pre-registration is strongly recommended and available here .