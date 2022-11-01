Powerball jackpot grows to $1.2 billion; several big winners in NC

The Powerball Jackpot has grown to $1.2 billion (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — No one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing to win the $1 billion jackpot, but several North Carolinians took home big prizes.

Three lucky $3 Power Play tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The tickets tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit. The tickets were purchased at:

  • Quickie Mart on South Churton Street in Hillsborough
  • One Planet on West Street in Pittsboro
  • Online Play on the lottery’s website.

Three other lucky $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The tickets were purchased at:

  • Red Mill Quick Stop on Red Mill Road in Durham
  • River Bend Fuel Market on U.S. 17 South in New Bern
  • Walkertown using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

The odds of matching numbers on four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

On Wednesday, North Carolinians can play for a $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot that is worth $596.7 million in cash.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

