Powerball jackpot grows to $1.2 billion; several big winners in NC

The Powerball Jackpot has grown to $1.2 billion (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — No one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing to win the $1 billion jackpot, but several North Carolinians took home big prizes.

Three lucky $3 Power Play tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The tickets tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit. The tickets were purchased at:

Quickie Mart on South Churton Street in Hillsborough

One Planet on West Street in Pittsboro

Online Play on the lottery’s website.

Three other lucky $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The tickets were purchased at:

Red Mill Quick Stop on Red Mill Road in Durham

River Bend Fuel Market on U.S. 17 South in New Bern

Walkertown using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

The odds of matching numbers on four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

On Wednesday, North Carolinians can play for a $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot that is worth $596.7 million in cash.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.