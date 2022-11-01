Powerball jackpot grows to $1.2 billion; several big winners in NC
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — No one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing to win the $1 billion jackpot, but several North Carolinians took home big prizes.
Three lucky $3 Power Play tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The tickets tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit. The tickets were purchased at:
- Quickie Mart on South Churton Street in Hillsborough
- One Planet on West Street in Pittsboro
- Online Play on the lottery’s website.
Three other lucky $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The tickets were purchased at:
- Red Mill Quick Stop on Red Mill Road in Durham
- River Bend Fuel Market on U.S. 17 South in New Bern
- Walkertown using Online Play on the lottery’s website.
The odds of matching numbers on four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.
On Wednesday, North Carolinians can play for a $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot that is worth $596.7 million in cash.
The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.