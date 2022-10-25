Questions surrounding Jody Greene’s bid for re-election as Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been one day since Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene announced his resignation, during a hearing to determine if he could remain in office following a scandal. His name is still on the ballot for sheriff in next month’s election. That’s leaving many people with a lot of questions.

Columbus County District Attorney Jon David also announced that if Jody Greene were to win re-election for Columbus County Sheriff, the DA’s office would pursue Greene again with another case for his removal.

A spokesperson with the state board of elections, says any judicial removal would create a vacancy in office that would be filled by the county commissioners. There would not be a special election to fill such a vacancy.

Columbus County District Attorney Jon David’s petition, which he amended on October 21, included allegations of misconduct and obstruction of justice by Greene during his term as sheriff.

Some of the allegations claim that Greene engaged in a sexual relationship for months with a detective at the sheriff’s office, and that he used his office to hire and fire deputies based on race and to curry political favor.

With Greene’s resignation, David voluntarily dismissed the petition to remove him from office for this term.

On October 24 , the district attorney announced his plans to pursue the removal of Greene if he were to win re-election.

If there is a vacancy for the role of sheriff, the county’s coroner will take on the responsibilities until the first meeting of the board of county commissioners, when they will appoint a sheriff to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term.

If the board of commissioners fails to fill the vacancy, the coroner will continue to perform the duties of sheriff until the role is filled.

In counties where the office of coroner has been eliminated, the chief deputy sheriff, or senior deputy in years of service, will perform all the duties of the sheriff until county commissioners appoint a sheriff to fill the unexpired term.

The board of county commissioners will not make any appointment without first being presented with a valid disclosure statement of no felony convictions or expungements, issued within 90 days prior to the appointment.

A spokesperson for Columbus County says they have no comment at this time regarding what will happen if Greene is re-elected, and then possibly removed by the judicial process.