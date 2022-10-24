District Attorney’s Office responds to Jody Greene’s resignation as Sheriff

District Attorney Jon David stands in the courtroom during a recess in the removal hearing Monday morning in the Columbus County Courthouse (Photo: Justin Smith/The News Reporter)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Hours after Jody Greene announced his resignation as Columbus County Sheriff, the District Attorney’s Office has released a response.

On October 4th, the District Attorney’s Office filed a Petition to Remove and Motion to Immediately Suspend Jody Greene as Sheriff of Columbus County based on a recorded phone call in which Greene allegedly made numerous racist statements. Subsequently, Greene was immediately suspended.

A 54 page Amended Petition to Remove was filed by the District Attorney’s Office on October 21st prior to Monday morning’s hearing at the Columbus County Courthouse regarding Greene’s removal. Before that could take place, Greene voluntarily resigned his position as Sheriff.

As a result of Greene’s resignation from his current term of office, the Petition and Amended Petition to Remove were legally mooted.

Therefore, Greene’s name will remain on the ballot as a candidate for Sheriff in the November 2022 election. Should Greene win the November election, the District Attorney’s Office says they would have an ethical obligation to file, and will file, a new Petition to Remove Greene from that term of office based on the allegations alleged in the current Petition to Remove.