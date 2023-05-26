Rain likely to impact holiday weekend plans across Cape Fear

Rain is expected to impact holiday weekend plans (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you have outdoor plans over the next few days, they’ll likely be impacted by rain.

An area of low pressure is forecast to move onshore late Friday night into early Saturday, brining widespread moderate to heavy rain.

Rain is expected to be heaviest on Saturday. Rainfall amounts of three to six inches is expected, with localized heavier amounts.

Flash flooding is possible, but the biggest concerns will be wind gusts upwards of 30-35+ mph.

It’s not likely to be a great beach weekend even once the rain begins to move out Sunday. Dangerous rip currents are likely all weekend as the area of low pressure begins to move away from the area.

Fore the latest, check out the WWAY StormTrack 3 weather forecast.