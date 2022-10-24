Reaction to Jody Greene’s resignation as Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jody Greene has resigned as Columbus County Sheriff, just weeks after being suspended for alleged racist comments.

Sheriff Jody Greene’s attorney announced his resignation with a signed piece of paper saying it was effective as of 10:51 am, in front of a courtroom filled with county residents, and civil rights activists.

Columbus County District Attorney Jon David’s Petition, which he amended Friday, October 21, included allegations of misconduct and obstruction of justice by Greene during his term as sheriff.

With Greene’s resignation, David voluntarily dismissed the petition to remove Greene from office, not using the assembled witnesses that were there to testify.

Some of the other allegations claim that Greene engaged in a sexual relationship for months with a detective at the sheriff’s office, partaking in the act in his office, in his county issued Dodge Durango, at a shooting range in Columbus County, and at Sheriff Jody Greene’s house in Cherry Grove Beach, South Carolina.

The courtroom was filled to capacity, with many residents waiting outside of the courtroom hoping for justice.

“I’m living in a county that I don’t feel safe comfortable being in. You know, it’s kind sad at 2022 that we still have to feel some type of way,” said Lolita Staton, resident.

“We would just like for this to go away, justice to be served, so people can move on from this. We’re hoping for economic growth, here in Columbus county, and you can’t attract people who want the idyllic happy life when you have such heavy racial overtones coming from your elected,–you’re highest elected officials,” said Monisha Brooks, resident.

Greene is up for re-election and in spite of the resignation, his name will still be on the November ballot.

The state and the Columbus County NAACP had been requesting green’s resignation, but are still concerned that he appears on the ballot.

The group gathered following the hearing and resignation.

They’re hoping their recent letter to the US Department of Justice will ensure a fair and safe voting process.

“The department of Justice still needs to monitor Columbus County. The last time we were here there were about ten more police cars, that we did not request, that were riding through this parking lot. Not for our safety, but to see who was here. We still need the Department of Justice intervention,” said Deborah Dicks Maxwell, NC NAACP president.

As for the November election, District Attorney Jon David released a statement which read in part “The charges in the Petition and the Amended Petition to Remove are not matters that can be cured by today’s resignation of his current term. These allegations speak through time and are disqualifying to anyone seeking to hold the high office of sheriff. Should Greene be successful in the November election, my office would have an ethical obligation to file, and will file, a new Petition to Remove Greene from that term of office based on the allegations alleged in the current Petition to Remove.”

The State Bureau of Investigation’s investigation into potential criminal conduct by Jody Greene and deputies under his command is still ongoing.