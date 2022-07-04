Residents and visitors join in Landfall 4th of July Parade

Local families get into the holiday spirit with a red-white-and-blue vehicle parade through the subdivision

landfall costume flag guy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday’s gray skies did little to diminish the holiday colors at this year’s Landfall community Independence Day Parade.

Homeowner Shelley Watson and her family decorated their car, sported holiday hats and lined up mid-morning for the annual parade, which, like so many area events, came back in full force after a pandemic pause.

Residents and their guests assembled at the Niklaus clubhouse, then paraded through the community’s streets, ending at Landfall park near the Drysdale gate.

The parade included convertibles, trucks, sport utility vehicles– even bikes, as people celebrated the nation’s birthday with red, white and blue decorations.