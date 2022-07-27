Sea Turtle nest vandalized in Oak Island, according to protection program

(Photo: Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — One of the sea turtle nests along the beach in Oak Island was recently vandalized.

The Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program says the markers or paint used to write on the sign dripped onto the sand above the nest.

The organization says they were very sad to discover the nest in such condition, and remind people that disturbing a nest is a federal offense with fines ranging from $15,000 to $50,000.

The sign has been replaced, the group says.

The Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program says they enjoy the open communication about the nests, but if pulling up stakes, removing wire off the nests, walking on top of the nests, and now vandalizing the sign continues, they may rethink their communication.