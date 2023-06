Second suspect identified in connection to murder of South Columbus High School student

A second person has been arrested in connection to the death of a high school student (Photo: MGN)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The second suspect arrested in the murder of a South Columbus High School student has now been identified.

18-year-old Mason James Farnsworth is charged with First Degree Murder, and is being held under $500,000 bond.

He is also charged with Conspire to Sell Marijuana and Possess With Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana.