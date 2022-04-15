SEEDS of Healing hosts 5K Run for HIV/AIDS Awareness

The fundraiser will help support the group's mission of decreasing transmission of the virus, and eliminating associated stigmas.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Erasing the stigmas associated with HIV/AIDS is one of the top goals of the SEEDS of Healing Organization in Wilmington, NC.

The group is hosting a 5K run to raise funds for its programming costs, and raise awareness about its mission and vision in the Cape Fear region.

The race starts Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. at Greenfield Lake Park, 1739 Burnett Blvd. in Wilmington, NC.

SEEDS of Healing tries to deconstruct myths that perpetuate HIV stigma. The organization also works to increase awareness and generate support for patients diagnosed with HIV.

SEEDS’ long-term vision includes eliminating the transmission of HIV, and creating an environment where all persons with an HIV diagnosis can live a healthy and productive life.

Former WWAY-TV News Anchor Randy Aldridge will emcee the opening ceremonies for the race.

Between 75-100 people are expected to take part.

For registration or more information, visit here.