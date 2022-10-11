Sgt. Eugene Ashley Center makes repairs, asking community for help purchasing furnishings

After making repairs to the Ashley Center, the group is asking for help filling it with new furnishings (Photo: Good Shepherd Center)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Repairs and updates have been made to the Sgt. Eugene Ashley Center in Wilmington.

The Center has been serving Veterans experiencing homelessness for more than 20 years, and is now asking the community for help filling the Center with new furnishings.

The Good Shepherd Center says their goal is to have everything on their list purchased by Veterans Day on November 11th.

Items they’re looking for include lamps, desks, rugs, and other items to make the Center “an even better landing place for Veterans in our community to get back on their feet and back into housing”.

If you would like to purchase an item for the Center to help make it an even better place for Veterans looking to better their lives, click HERE.