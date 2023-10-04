Shrimp boil fundraiser Oct. 7 to benefit Rise Up Community Farm in Wilmington

The fundraiser runs from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. and features a tour of the farm and opportunities to learn how to support its mission

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY ) — The non-profit Rise Up Community Farm wants you to learn more about its mission to invest in local young people, give them hands-on experience with jobs in agriculture, and teach them leadership and vocational skills.

And the non-profit has thought up a tasty way to do it.

It’s a fundraising shrimp boil Saturday, Oct. 7 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at 4702 S. College Rd. in Wilmington.

Organizers hope to raise awareness about the farm and help pay for expanding the programs there.

Manager Mari Carl Fisher stopped by WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina, to talk to co-host Matt Bennett about the farm, and the fundraiser.

Fisher says the farm’s mission is twofold.

“We nourish our neighbors experiencing food insecurity in Wilmington through partnerships with local organizations that serve food insecure individuals in our community.”

She says the farm also empowers local youth through programs that teach farming, cooking and vocational skills.

“And really just creating a safe space for youth to learn and grow on the farm.”

One of the farm’s main partnerships is with a food pantry on site operated every Thursday by a nearby church.

It serves from 60 to 95 families a week, and many of the vegetables grown on the farm are distributed there.

There are volunteer opportunities on the farm as well.

“Our drop-by Saturdays are a big way that folks can come out if they are not able to come out during the week,” Fisher said.

The drop-by hours are from 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., and Fisher said it’s a great way for people in the community to get a feel for what happens on the farm.

She added, there are ongoing opportunities for individuals and groups to come out to the farm for volunteering on a more regular basis.

This weekend’s fundraiser will include shrimp plus veggies and drinks from the farm.

“Particularly as we go into the fall, we’re excited to have people come out to the farm,” Fisher said.

The forecast calls for cool fall weather, and Fisher said the sunsets this time of year can be spectacular on the farm.

Tickets for the fundraising shrimp boil are $50 and include all food, beverages and farm tours.

For more information, visit here .

.