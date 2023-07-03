Special July 4th celebration has a ’40’s flair at Hannah Block Historic USO Building

Susan Habas visits Good Morning Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – – Your chance to step back in time and experience a WWII-era Independence Day celebration happens July 4 at the Hannah Block Historic USO Building in Wilmington.

From noon – 5 p.m. the staff will dress in period costumes, and free coffee and doughnuts will be served.

This year’s event includes a new exhibit featuring a WWII-era phone booth, complete with old Bell Telephone System posters and a vintage phone. The exhibit was a donation from the Jacksonville USO.

The Thalian Association manages the Historic Hannah Block USO Building. Susan Habas, Executive Director of Thalian Association Community Theatre, recently stopped by WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina.

She told co-host Donna Gregory, a special guest is scheduled to appear at the event.

“From noon until 4, Captain Wilbur Jones will be there doing a book signing. He’s written 20 books including his own memoir,” she explained.

“He is Wilmington’s World War II historian,” she said, “and the man who is responsible for Wilmington being named America’s first World War II Heritage City in 2020.”

The documentary film “A Home Away from Home — The USO at 2nd and Orange” will be shown all afternoon on the stage inside the performing arts section of the building.

All the events will be at the building at 120 S. Second St. in downtown Wilmington.

For more details on the history of the Hannah Block Center, visit here .