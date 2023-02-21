State grant funding reinstated to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office

Columbus County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Grant funding has been reinstated to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

At the Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday night, Sheriff Bill Rogers and Chief Deputy Jerome McMillian announced state funding has been reinstated after it was taken away last year.

The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program suspended its funding to the sheriff’s office in October because of discrimination concerns that arose following then-Sheriff Jody Greene’s alleged racist remarks.

The program requires compliance with federal civil rights laws and after hearing Greene’s remarks, the program revoked funding because it believed the sheriff’s office may not have complied with the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

On February 3, newly appointed Sheriff Bill Rogers and Chief Deputy Jerome McMillian met with the highway safety program officials. After hearing the sheriff’s office had hired more personnel, brought on a diversity and inclusion specialist, and is actively reworking its policies the program lifted its suspension of the grant on February 10.

“I hope that shows the people of the county, which we’ve been out in the county also talking, but shows them that we are trying to move in the right direction,” Rogers said. “We’re trying to do the right thing. We’re going to treat everybody fairly and we’re going to do what’s right and try to keep the county safe.”

The funding is around $400,000. It pays for two positions in the sheriff’s office, including salaries, vehicles, and other equipment needed.