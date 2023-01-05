Bill Rogers appointed as new Columbus County Sheriff

Bill Rogers named new Columbus County Sheriff (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A day after Jody Greene resigned as Columbus County Sheriff for the second time, a new sheriff has been appointed.

Commissioners called an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to name a sheriff, choosing Bill Rogers as the new Columbus County Sheriff in a 6-1 vote. Brent Watts was the only to vote no.

Rogers was previously the acting sheriff following the suspension of Jody Greene in October.

