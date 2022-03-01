Students celebrate Mardi Gras locally with parade at St. Mary Catholic School

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Students at St. Mary Catholic School in Wilmington got in on the Mardi Gras festivities today with a parade.

The annual event started in front of the school with students wearing masks and beads.

The school didn’t have a parade in recent years due to COVID.

Organizers say they love seeing the students having fun, with people coming out of their homes to enjoy the parade.

“This is tradition,” school principal Joyce Price said. “Our school has been here since 1869, we have a lot of traditions. We really enjoy carrying those on for everyone here. Our kids thrive under that.”

This is the school’s 15th Mardi Gras celebration.