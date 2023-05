Sunset Beach begins summer hours for pets on the sand

Summer Hours pet rules have begun in Sunset Beach (Photo: WWAY)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Summer hours have begun for pets on the sand in Sunset Beach.

From May 26th through Labor Day, pets aren’t allowed on the beach from 9:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.

When you can take your furry friend to the beach, officials say they must be on a leash no longer than 10 feet.

You’re also reminded to pick up after your pet.