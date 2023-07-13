Sunset Beach emergency personnel receive recognition for work to rescue distressed swimmer

Several people were recognized for their rescue efforts (Photo: Sunset Beach Police Department)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Emergency personnel recently received recognition for their work to save a swimmer in distress.

A vacationing swimmer became caught in a rip current on June 21st. Sunset Beach Police Officers ran towards the person to assist, but they became caught in the rip current, too.

Michael Young, assigned to Beach Patrol, sprang into action, reaching the vacationer first, and pulling him safely to the shore. With Young busy saving the vacationer, the SBPD Officer was still in the rough waters under the pier struggling to stay afloat. Citizen Jeff Martin and Gary Massey, owner of the Sunset Beach Pier, had a bird’s eye view of what was happening from the fishing pier above, and both took immediate action.

Jeff Martin provided his custom-made fishing net to Gary Massey who threw the net down to the struggling Officer. The Officer clung to the net as the rip currents continued pulling and waves crashed over the officer’s head, making it hard to stay afloat. The net eventually broke, leaving the Officer to fight the rough conditions and strong surf once again.

Sunset Beach Fire Department personnel Steve Kahn joined Young as they quickly re-entered the water and deployed lifesaving equipment to the SBPD Officer, pulling the exhausted officer from the rough waters to the shore.

On July 10th at the Sunset Beach Town Council regular meeting, Chief Klamar publicly recognized Jeff Martin, Gary Massey, Mike Young, and Steve Kahn for rendering lifesaving aid. Chief Klamar presented lifesaving award certificates to Steve Kahn and Michael Young.

Sunset Beach Police say this situation was not only used as a teachable moment, but improvements were quickly enacted to ensure lifesaving equipment is now properly in place should future swimmers find themselves in this same dangerous situation.

Gary Massey has placed two Survival Ring Buoys on each side of the pier. These Survival Ring Buoys can easily be thrown down into the water. The Sunset Beach Police Department Beach Patrol Unit has also added Lifeguard Rescue Cans to each of their UTV’s should an officer need to enter the water to rescue a swimmer.