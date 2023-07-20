The Good Shepherd Center is helping the homeless stay cool and hydrated in the heat

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s been a heat wave across the Cape Fear and for some, there’s no way to get out of it. The Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington is a place homeless people are going to help beat the heat.

“We do provide clothing, we do provide footwear, we are providing sunscreen, even umbrellas, not just for rain but for folks who might have to stand out in the sun for some time. We try to be creative; you know the community is great about donating things to us. We can always use bottled water, we need more of that,” said Katrina Knight, Executive Director at The Good Shepherd Center

The center is offering a place for people to get out the heat and get back on their feet.

Princess Hill, one of the residents at the center, is using the opportunity to do both.

“The Good Shepherd provides a lot of water and plenty of sunscreen and they also provide day shelters, so that people can be indoors and out of the elements. It means a lot to me because, they also provide internet services, which allows me to work and go to school. They do a lot to help homeless people,” said Hill.

Calvin Washington, another resident at The Good Shepherd, is also using this opportunity to better himself as well.

“Tremendously, The Good Shepherd has actually helped me in so many ways. I am in the process of getting housing and things like that right now,” said Washington.

He’s also got a message for all of us who are dealing with the heat and humidity.

“I advise you to say, everyone to stay hydrated as much as we all can in this time of need,” said Hill.