Theatre for All plans premiere of original stage work June 3

The inclusive theatre company will also feature its dance troupe and academy company during the Friday performance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A performing arts group for actors who have disabilities will dispel a lot of myths during the first weekend of June.

Theatre For All’s original play titled “It Was the First Day of Spring” is scheduled for a performance less than 3 weeks before summer begins. and the executive director is happy to let this production blossom on stage.

Kim Henry helped start Theatre For All in 2015 as an outreach program at Laney High School in Wilmington NC, the same high school basketball legend Michael Jordan attended.

The program grew quickly, and become a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Now, 7 years later, the actors in the program can take inspiration from one of Jordan’s most famous quotes:

“Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.”

The actors will make things happen on stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday June 3 at the Hannah Block Historic Community Arts Center, 120 S. 2nd St., Wilmington, NC. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments.