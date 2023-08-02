Trash’n Fash’n Show Aug. 5 to benefit Plastic Ocean Project

Student designers visit Good Morning Carolina to model fashions made from discarded items that they'll wear in the show

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person’s trash is another’s…fashion!

On Saturday, Aug. 5, 16 up-and-coming designers will model clothing they’ve fashioned from discarded items in the 2nd annual Trash’n Fash’n Show to benefit Plastic Ocean Project.

The non-profit says its mission is to find “science-based solutions to the global plastic pollution crisis and empowering all to make choices that improve human and environmental health”.

Saturday’s show will draw attention to the disposable fashion trend, and highlight wearable art made of repurposed items.

Three rising seniors from Isaac Bear Early College High School in Wilmington, NC got up early on a Wednesday to join Good Morning Carolina anchor Donna Gregory for a preview of the weekend show.

According to their advisor from Plastic Ocean Project, Emily Mulvihill, the students use all kinds of trash to make their outfits.

“Participants last year used plastic bags, old clothes, broken up CD pieces and one of the most unique items was a shower curtain!”, Mulvihill said.

This year one designer used newsprint from Green Magazine to create a 2-piece outfit that will be showcased

Saturday night.

The event runs from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sat., Aug. 5 at the New Hanover County Arboretum, 6206 Oleander Dr. in Wilmington, NC.

Admission costs $5 for children under 18, and $10 for adults. Advanced tickets can be purchased here.

