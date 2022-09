Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Danielle

(WWAY) – Tropical Storm Danielle has now formed in the northern Atlantic.

This ends the 60 day streak without a named storm in the Atlantic basin.

Maximum winds are currently at 40 miles-per-hour.

It is however being forecasted to strengthen into the first hurricane of the 2022 season.

Danielle poses no threat to the U.S.