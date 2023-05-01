Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expiring soon

A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Wilmington (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Powerball players in North Carolina, especially those around Wilmington, should double-check your tickets to see if you are the winner of an unclaimed $1 million prize.

The ticket was purchased in the November 7 drawing, the same drawing where a California man won a world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The $1 million ticket will expire on Sunday. It was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440 South College Road in Wilmington.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the drawing to win the $1 million prize. The winning numbers for the drawing were 10-33-41-47-56-10

“Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them.”

The odds of matching five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.

To claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 8. Players have one extra day to claim since the ticket expires on a Sunday and the lottery offices are closed on weekends.