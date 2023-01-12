UNCW basketball winning streak ends in close loss to College of Charleston

UNCW Men's Basketball fell to the College of Charleston Wednesday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — All good things must come to an end, including record winning-streaks.

UNCW’s basketball team was on a 13-game winning streak heading into Wednesday’s night’s sold out game against the College of Charleston.

Charleston’s team was on an even more impressive streak, having won 15 in a row — good enough for the best winning streak in all of college basketball.

The Seahawks fought hard, playing their best in the second half. But ultimately they fell 71-69 to the College of Charleston in front of more than 5,000 people.

UNCW will attempt to begin a new winning streak on Saturday when they take on William and Mary Tribe at 5:00 p.m.