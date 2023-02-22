UNCW Career and Internship Fair welcomes over 100 companies

The fair offers students experience in applying professional skills as they prepare for their new careers.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW hosted a Career and Internship Fair on Wednesday that gave the Seahawks the chance to soar over a wide variety of full and part-time employment and internship opportunities.

Students had the chance to meet recruiters and hiring managers from industries including, but not limited to, education, healthcare, media, and information technologies.

More than 100 companies, government agencies, and organizations attended the event, helping students learn more about future careers as they continue to work toward their degree.

The companies in attendance are some of the biggest employers in their respective areas and are also major contributors to the local and regional economy.

We caught up with senior Brent Youngman, and says that he’s thankful for the opportunity to explore the diverse opportunities available at the event.

“It has that face-to-face conversation that definitely helps you out. Sending an email or resume on Handshake is one thing, but actually having all these different options here… Its a real big game changer. Sometimes I feel more comfortable when I get face to face with them and I can actually ask them different questions, they can ask me certain questions about who I am… they can actually understand what kind of person I am.”

The fair offers students experience in applying professional skills as they prepare for their new careers.

Janeé Folston, Associate Director for Employer Development at the UNCW Career Center, was happy to be a part of this big event.

“The Career and Internship Fair provides many opportunities for students to start thinking ahead to their professional careers. and alumni who may be looking for new opportunities… It also lets our employer partners know more about our Seahawks who are ready to join them once they earn their degree.”