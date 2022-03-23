UNCW ticket office introduces new flex plan for baseball tickets

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Athletics Ticket office has announced the addition of a flex plan for those interested in purchasing tickets to Seahawk baseball games this season.

The Diamond Hawk Flex Pack includes 10 ticket vouchers for $80. These vouchers can be exchanged for either reserved or general admission seats at all games, excluding NC State and North Carolina.

The ticket vouchers can be used in a variety of ways. All 10 game be used for one game or fans can used two tickets for five different games. Seats, though, are based off availability.

Use this link to purchase your flex plan now: https://bit.ly/BaseballFlexPlan

For more information, contact the ticket office at 910-962-3233 or via email at sportstix@uncw.edu