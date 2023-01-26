Unicyclist who visited Cape Fear on 2,400 mile journey down East Coast nearing completion of ride

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — All things must come to an end — even a unique, once-in-a-lifetime ride.

Unicyclist Avery Seuter is nearing the completion of a 2,400-mile adventure to become the first-known person to ride from Maine to Florida on the East Coast Greenway on a unicycle.

Seuter departed his hometown of Wells, Maine, on September 8th, passing through the Cape Fear in December.

He is expected to reach the southernmost point of the continental United States in Key West, Florida, on Saturday.

Seuter is riding to raise money for and awareness about the East Coast Greenway, a developing bicycle and pedestrian route connecting 15 states and 450 communities from Maine to Florida.

He has raised more than $3,000 for the East Coast Greenway Alliance via his Instagram account.

After starting the ride as a 19-year-old, Seuter celebrated his 20th birthday on the Greenway on January 19th.