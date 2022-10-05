Updated schedule released for weather-delayed U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament

The annual King Mackerel Tournament is planned for this weekend

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The 44th annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is happening a little later than originally planned this year.

Hurricane Ian cancelled the tournament last weekend, with the new dates being pushed to this weekend when the weather is expected to be perfect.

The tournament kicks off Thursday, with registration from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm. A captains meeting is also planned for 7:00 pm.

Competition is planned for Friday and Saturday, with an awards ceremony at 7:30 pm Saturday.

The full schedule can be viewed HERE.

Anyone not taking part in the fishing is welcome to attend the fun.

You can enjoy music, food and see the fish being weighed each day at Dutchman Creek Park.