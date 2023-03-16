UPWA returns to Wilmington this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday, March 18th, the United Pro Wrestling Association (UPWA) is hosting their Meltdown 2023.

The action-packed show is happening at the Ogden YMCA Activity Center, and the community is invited to see professional wrestlers fight for the championship title.

In the main event, Heavyweight Champion Jake Logan will defend the title against his longtime rival, Hangtyme.

Logan has held the title for a year and maintains a dominant reign during his time in the UPWA.

Hangtyme trained the man who Logan beat for the title one year ago, Victor Andrews.

Now, the teacher wants to take back the title that his student lost.

Can Logan retain? Or will Hangtyme walk away as the top guy in the UPWA?

Also signed for the show is a battle of veterans as Snooty Foxx meets Tre-G.

Both of these men have been on a path of destruction the last year along the East Coast.

They have their eyes on the UPWA championship and both men demanded the match for Meltdown 2023.

Lightweight Champion Joseph Everhart has issued an open challenge to anyone in the UPWA to face him for the title during the show.

Also appearing is Adonis Valerio, Jay Wolf, Scotty Matthews, Fuego Calderon and other superstars of the UPWA.

Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for children.

You can order tickets online by clicking here, or purchase them at the door.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m., with the bell-time taking place at 7:30 p.m.