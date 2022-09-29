WATCH: Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore hit by flying tree branch during Ian coverage

PUNTA GORDA, FL (WWAY) — Jim Cantore is no stranger to extreme weather, but Hurricane Ian proved to be almost too much for the storm-veteran.

Cantore was reporting live in Punta Gorda, Florida on Wednesday afternoon as Ian made landfall with winds of 155 mph.

Although storm surge and heavy rain were the primary issues, the strong winds sent tons of debris flying — with Cantore being hit by a tree branch thrown by the storm.

Thankfully, Cantore was uninjured, just a bit shaken up.

Cantore decided to retreat from the street to a safer location blocked by the extreme winds to continue his report of the major storm.