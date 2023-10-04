Weekend Legends and Lore walking tour coincides with Burgwin-Wright fall craft fair

The tour covers 300 years of Wilmington history, and will happen a total of 4 times Oct. 6 and 7

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Chronicling 300 years of Wilmington, NC history in an hour and 30 minutes might seem impossible, but Cape Fear historian and podcaster Hunter Ingram is up to the challenge.

He stopped by WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina, where he told co-host Donna Gregory

some of the topics he plans to cover.

“We’re going to be walking around downtown near the [Burgwin-Wright] House, which is at 3rd and Market,” Ingram explained, “and we’re going to be talking about the tunnels underneath city, one of which was pretty close to the Burgwin-Wright House.”

“And we’re going to talk about a duel that happened, we’re going to be stopping by a place that may or may not be associated with ghost tours…just kind of having some fun with the legends of the area.”

Ingram says the tour will not venture too far from the starting point, so walkers of average endurance should have no problem completing the tour.

“We’re going to take you just a few blocks around the House, we’re not going to make you walk the whole downtown…and that’s why we do it in the fall, we’re not going to get too sweaty, and we do it in the morning!”, he laughed.

The Legends and Lore walking tour starts at 224 Market Street in downtown Wilmington, and tours embark at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7. Admission is $20 per person.

On Saturday, there’s also a craft market on the grounds of the Burgwin-Wright House.

“We do 4 of them a year,” Ingram said, “and we figured, what better way to bring people in, than to let them shop before, or after or both.”

“We’ve got leather goods, we’ve got ‘wood goods’, I mean, all kinds of things you’ll see from the area …candles, really nice prints, just something for everyone,” Ingram said.

“We try not to have multiple vendors of one thing, so everybody kind of gets a chance to shine in what their corner of the craft world is.”

The House and Gardens will be open during the tours and market.

Hours for the craft market are Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.