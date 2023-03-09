WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of March 10-12

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From food, fun and festivities, to historical hiking and a reason to wear green, there’s no shortage of exciting events taking place in the Cape Fear this weekend.

Here’s a look at What’s Happening:

_____

If you’re in the mood for a coastal hike, head to Topsail Island on Saturday (March 11) where they’re celebrating the Year of the Trail.

The Historical Society of Topsail Island, Missiles and More Museum, and Pender County tourism are presenting the Topsail Beach “Top Secret Hike”, which is a 1-mile family friendly hike.

The hike is on a paved path, making it wheelchair and stroller accessible.

There is no fee to join the hike, which will include stops at historic sites from Operation Bumblebee, the top-secret mission that developed guided rocket and missile technology.

The event steps off at 11 a.m., with the last hike taking place at 2 p.m.

Hikes will take place every 30 minutes.

It begins at the Missiles and More Museum at 720 Channel Boulevard in Topsail Beach.

For more information about the hikes, call Pender County Tourism at 910-789-2971.

_____

Saint Patrick’s Day is a week away, but on Saturday (March 11), Downtown Wilmington will be colored green and orange for the city’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade and festival!

The events are free and offer fun for the entire family.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Front Street.

Following the parade, there is a festival taking place from noon until 7 p.m. at Waterline Brewing.

There will be entertainment provided by the ‘Walsh Kelly Irish Dance’, The Blarney Brogues, Banna and more.

If you want to avoid getting pinched or poked, don’t forget to wear something green!

_____

If you’re more in the mood for beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, and barbeque eatin’, then head down to the Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival, also taking place on Saturday.

The Wilmington Event will feature lots of southern favorites, including boots, bacon, biscuits, blue grass music and more!

The fun starts at noon and continues until 6 p.m. at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

_____

No matter what you choose to do this weekend, there’s plenty of ways to get out and have fun.

If you have an event you would like to see on What’s Happening, send us an email to newsroom@wwaytv3.com.