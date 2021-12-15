Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry helps family 3 years after Florence damage

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — WARM, the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, is seeking volunteers for rebuilding projects to help local homeowners whose houses may need a little extra TLC this season.

WARM Communications Director Suzanne Jalot spoke with Good Morning Carolina’s Donna Gregory about a current project, and the recurring need for volunteers for projects in the future.

“We had one homeowner whose issues really started all the back with hurricane Florence, believe it or not,” Jalot said.

“She had some roof damage which led to water damage, and because there was not enough money to pay for repairs, that led to mold and mildew damage.”

WARM’s professional construction workers supervised volunteers who helped make repairs and improvements, three years after the damage started during Hurricane Florence.

“One of the things this homeowner also had issues with was her stair landings,” Jalot explained.

“The front and back of her house, the stairs were simply unsafe, so volunteers went to work repairing those landings and repairing flooring inside, all supervised by our construction staff.”

The volunteers also helped trim tree limbs in the back yard, in an effort to prevent future storm damage.

The non-profit offers free help to homeowners who are elderly, veterans, low-income, disabled or single parents, among others.

“The average homeowner that WARM served this past year, their average income was only $17,000,” Jalot said.

No construction experience is necessary to volunteer for any WARM project, and all tools are provided.

To apply for help from WARM, visit here.

For more information on how to volunteer, visit here.