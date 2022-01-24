Wilmington fire officials urging the public to make sure hydrants near their homes are accessible

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Fire officials are warning about the dangers of having a fire hydrant that’s not easily accessible to fire fighters when responding to an emergency.

The Wilmington Fire Department says the city has over 6,000 fire hydrants, with around 100 of them currently being blocked by shrubs or trees.

According to the department, enough space needs to be around the hydrant to make sure fire fighters can turn on the hydrant when needed.

Chief of Operations Derek Mickler says you should walk around your neighborhood and fix any hydrant issues you may find.

“Please take action and get those cleared out. That’s a huge help for us,” That way when we get out there to check them ahead of time, we can gain access to them. We can make sure they flow properly. And in the case of an emergency situation, we can get out there and take action at that point as well, too.”

Mickler says each fire truck carries 500 gallons of water, but access to a fire hydrant may be needed in a large blaze.