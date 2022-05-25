Wilmington man sentenced to 15 years for distributing meth, fentanyl and heroin with firearms

Edward Huffman (Photo: NHCO)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington man was sentenced today to 180 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine, over 40 grams of fentanyl, and over 100 grams of heroin, all while using firearms to protect his drug dealing.

On November 16, 2021, Edward Neal Huffman plead guilty to the charges.

Edward Huffman, 39, sold methamphetamine and heroin to a confidential source on five separate occasions in 2020.

For each buy, multiple firearms were present and visible while the drug deal occurred.

Ultimately, law enforcement executed a search warrant for a Wilmington hotel room that Huffman was staying in and seized 146 grams of methamphetamine, 80 grams of fentanyl, materials for distributing drugs, and a loaded handgun that was stolen.

A subsequent search of Huffman’s residence led to the seizure of additional drugs and 8 more firearms.