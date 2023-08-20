Wilmington PD release name of woman shot during 2-day crime spree

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have identified the woman shot while walking her dog Thursday afternoon as Shelley Lancaster of Wilmington.

Lancaster was shot while walking along Lake Avenue by 35-year-old William Gilmore as he drove by.

According to WPD, she is recovering at New Hanover Regional.

Gilmore has since been linked to several other crimes which occurred on Thursday, August 17th, and Friday, August 18th.

He was shot and killed by police after trying to run away following a car crash on Market St.

Wilmington PD, Wrightsville PD and the State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident.