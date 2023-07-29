Wilmington Police Department K9s Stanley and Marian to get donation of body armor

WPD K9 Stanley

WPD K9 Marian

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department K9s Stanley and Marian will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.

Both vests are sponsored by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and will be embroidered with a memoriam to retired K9 Sultan, who passed away in June, the department announced on Facebook Thursday.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,210 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.